Woody is at home being bored and watching TV and hears a special bulletin about pirated gold by Captain Blah. Woody still bored and ignoring the bulletin decides to go to bed. While drifting off to sleep, dirt is slung through Woody's bedroom window & when investigates, he finds Captain Blah digging a hole to bury his gold. Seeing where Blah buried his gold, he chases after Woody.