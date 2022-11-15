All I Ever Wanted

Not Available

California’s ultimate party boy Carter typically spends each day going to the clubs having a good time followed by returning to the apartment he shares with his older sister Rochelle, where he continues the party. Rochelle, having had enough of his endless drunken nights and “sleepovers” with every guy in the city, takes matters into her own hands. Sent to New York to finish college, he finds himself faced with the same temptations he is trying to leave behind. Will Carter fall back into his old tricks or find something more?