All I Ever Wanted: The Airborne Toxic Event Live from Walt Disney Concert Hall

2008's critically acclaimed debut album by The Airborne Toxic Event propelled the group onto a world wide stage. They sold hundreds of thousands of albums. Their hit 'Sometime Around Midnight' was named iTunes #1 Alternative Song of the Year. After two years of selling out concerts around the world, the band finished by coming home and playing the most important show of their career. The LA Philharmonic asked the band to curate/perform their own show at the most prestigious musical building in the world, Frank Gehry designed Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. All I Ever Wanted is not a concert film, it's a documentary about the struggles, pain and persistence of being in a family. This family happens to be a rock band.