'All I Wanna Do' follows the dreams of a 48-year-old Simohamed who works as a parking guard and his 17-year-old son who acts in Hollywood films such as 'Charlie Wilson's War' posing as the crippled Afghan boy or Iraqi war victim. When his dreams of going to Hollywood are dashed he turns to music and forms a hip hop group with his father leaving his slum. Like fish out of water, the duo set out to meet their heroes, enter studios and radio stations for the first time in an adventure through the music industry of Casablanca.