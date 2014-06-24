Not Available

It was back in April 2013 when we started working on our biggest project to date. 14 months later we are more than happy to share the result of some damn good times with you. The main goal of shooting the movie was to show what the german mountainbike community is up to these days. We managed to get (nearly) every german rider involved and the team killed it on every shooting day. "All In One" premiered at the "Riff" in Bochum on 24.06.2014. After various screenings all over Germany it´s time for the web release. LET THE PICTURES DO THE TALKING: ENJOY 40 MINUTES OF SLOPESTYLE, FREERIDE, DOWNHILL AND DIRT ACTION.