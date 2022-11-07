All In: The Story of Auburn's Undefeated 2010 Season

Not Available

It was evident early in the season that something was special about this 2010 Auburn team. There was a unique poise, confidence and a belief in one another as this Tiger team simply did whatever it took to win games. Dramatic come-from-behind victories, including overcoming a 24-0 deficit to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa in the final regular-season game, punctuated this team’s special character. The Auburn Sports Network presents the story of the undefeated 2010 Auburn Tigers on DVD, including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, play-by-play calls from the Voice of the Tigers Rod Bramblett and many bonus features.