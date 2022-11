Not Available

A trip to Croatia to celebrate Inger's 60th birthday. The whole thing sounded like a great idea until Inger caught her husband having an affair. When the plane takes off for Split the depressed Inger and her two daughters, much too sensible Malin (35) and chaotic Tove (32) are on board. Tove has to struggle to be included in Inger and Malin's circle, the sister's rivalry over their mother is so strong it quickly escalates into a competition of who can comfort Inger the best.