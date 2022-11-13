Not Available

In 1999, "All Is Full of Love" was released as a single with a music video directed by Chris Cunningham. The video uses Björk's original mix, and depicts Björk as a robot being assembled in a factory, who passionately kisses another robot. The video is often cited as one of the best of all time and a milestone in computer animation; it has been displayed in art exhibitions and was on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The single reached number 24 on the UK Singles Chart and became a dance hit in the United States.