Elderly, bald, reserved - one of those characters in one of those Eastern European towns. Nothing too peculiar about him. But his wife becomes suspicious. Perhaps the neighbours would notice it too. Were they not permanently glued to their TV screens, they would notice the outcomes of his secret plan - a personal mission against Nature. In fact, precisely the kind of Nature advertised on TV and eco-packages. The Nature of everybody's dreams. All Is Nature is short Lithuanian arthouse fiction film with a twist of surrealism, exploring how our contemporary lifestyle may influence global environmental processes.