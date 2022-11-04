All Is Possible In Granada

Following meetings between Spain and the United States a delegation of a mining company arrives to Granada in search of uranium. The company contacted with the landowners, who agree to sell less of them. Such owner refuses because his ground a treasure supposedly hidden Muslim and refuses to sell them to Margaret, representative of the company. When he refused, Margaret convinces the owner to locate the treasure on your own and sell it in case you find it ... but love gets in his plans.
|Francisco Rabal
|Fernando Ortega
|José Isbert
|Joaquin
|Peter Damon
|Robbie
|Rafael Bardem
|Mr. Taylor
|Antonio Riquelme
|Padre del limpiabotas
|Félix Dafauce
|Mr. Olivier
View Full Cast >