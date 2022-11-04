Not Available

All Is Possible In Granada

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Following meetings between Spain and the United States a delegation of a mining company arrives to Granada in search of uranium. The company contacted with the landowners, who agree to sell less of them. Such owner refuses because his ground a treasure supposedly hidden Muslim and refuses to sell them to Margaret, representative of the company. When he refused, Margaret convinces the owner to locate the treasure on your own and sell it in case you find it ... but love gets in his plans.

Cast

Francisco RabalFernando Ortega
José IsbertJoaquin
Peter DamonRobbie
Rafael BardemMr. Taylor
Antonio RiquelmePadre del limpiabotas
Félix DafauceMr. Olivier

