Not Available

With the ever-growing prescription and use of opiate pain medication, heroin addiction has spread across traditional barriers of class, race, gender, and age and become common in all segments of society. While the path to addiction is distressingly easy, the way out is unimaginably dif cult. All it Takes explores the opiate epidemic in Lorain County, OH from the point of view of addicts and through the efforts of those who work to help them recover their lives and their dignity.