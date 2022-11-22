All Killer

Not Available

When quadruple-threat newcomer Stef Harris (Singer / Dancer / Actor / Vet), arrives at Kings Park University, the college Glee Club can’t wait to snap him up. Lead by charismatic (but talentless) singer Bea Minicello, their group “Bea Minicello & The Bea Flats" immediately make Stef feel at home. But this Glee Club holds dark secrets and Stef can already sense tensions beneath the surface. There’s confrontational self-proclaimed ‘cool-guy’ Ash Green who has it in for just about everyone, down-trodden stage technician Dru Lowley who has a few killer secrets to share, backing vocalist Summer who behind her sickly smile is desperate to take Bea’s crown and of course Bea Minicello - who is as sweet as pie to Stef but if she’s for real then how come everyone else seems to loathe her? Something is not right... A story about a group of young people with their whole lives ahead of them. However long that may be.