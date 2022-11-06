Not Available

All Men Are Brothers

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

"All Men Are Brothers" is the sequel to "Water Margin" a.k.a. "Seven Blows of the Dragon" from 1972. At the beginning of "All Men Are Brothers", we learn that the emperor forgives the 108 Liangshan rebels since he finds they have the same enemies. The small army tries to conquer the city Hangchow, but is defeated. They send 7 spies to gather information about the city's defense before they attack a second time.

Cast

Fan Mei-Sheng'Black Whirlwind' Li Kui
Chen Kuan-Tai'Tattooed Dragon' Shih Chen
Wong ChungShi Xiu
Michael Chan Wai-Man'Twin Spears' Tung Ping (as Hui-Min Chen)
Chin Feng'Clever Star' Wu Yung
Lily Ho Li-LiLady Hu San Niang

