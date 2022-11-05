1957

All Mine To Give

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1957

Studio

Sam Wiesenthal Productions

This is a story based on fact that follows a husband and wife who emigrate from Scotland to Wisconsin in the 1850's. They work very hard and become welcome citizens of their new town, Eureka. They have six children. They prosper in the husband's boat building business. But when their eldest is 12, tragedy strikes the family, and the 12-year old is burdened with a terrible task which he handles as well as any adult could.

Cast

Cameron MitchellRobert Eunson
Rex ThompsonRobbie Eunson
Patty McCormackAnnabelle Eunson
Ernest TruexDoctor Delbert
Hope EmersonMrs. Pubmeister
Alan Hale Jr.Tom Cullen

Images