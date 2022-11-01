Not Available

All My Good Countrymen

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

The title "All My Good Countrymen" is not without irony as this epic tale of Czech village life from shortly after the end of the Second World War concentrates on the activities of a group of friends who are not beyond reproach in siding with a politically corrupt regime for material advancement. Are these the "good countrymen" of the title or does it refer to the rest of the village who scorn these petty authority figure with silent contempt?

Cast

Radoslav BrzobohatýFrantišek
Vladimír MenšíkJořka Pyřk
Waldemar MatuškaZášinek
Drahomíra HofmanováVeselá vdova
Václav BabkaFranta Lampa
Josef HlinomazFrajz

