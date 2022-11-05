All My Lenins

Not Available

Young and active nationalist Aleksander Kesküla makes up his mind to use Lenin, the Bolsheviks' leader, in order to start a revolution in Russia with German money and create a new national state of Estonia in the north-east of Russia. For security reasons, five counterparts will be found and trained for Lenin; all of them are finally sent to Russia for participating in the revolution. How will the real Lenin put up with all this? How will the surrounding women and fellow fighters react? These are the questions clever Kesküla is asking - and the answers will be born even before those involved start thinking of the matter.