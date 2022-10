Not Available

For over 40 years, Maguy has been manufacturing goat cheese in the respect of nature and animals, on an isolated plateau in the Gorges du Verdon. Retiring Soon, she must give her flock. She decides to sponsor Anne-Sophie, a young farmer wishing to establish herself. Over the seasons, the transmission process turns out to be a painful renunciation for one and a difficult learning for the other. Can we still transmit the taste for freedom?