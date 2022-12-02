Not Available

Production has commenced in North Bay, Ontario, on feature drama All My Puny Sorrows, starring Alison Pill (Vice), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and Oscar-nominee Mare Winningham (News Of The World). Written and directed by Michael McGowan (Between), adapted from the novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews, the film charts the story of two Mennonite sisters portrayed by Pill and Gadon who have left their strict religious upbringing behind. While one sibling struggles in love and life, the other is a world-famous concert pianist. Rounding out the cast is Donal Logue (Vikings) and Aly Mawji (Silicon Valley).