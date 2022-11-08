All My Tumbler Girls, or All About Women Who Dare to...

Not Available

In his film, Lothar Lambert has chosen to portray eleven women over forty in Berlin, interweaving accounts of their experiences, their current lives and their expectations for the future. The line-up includes a number of well-known Berliners such as Irene Schweitzer, who runs the shop “Kaufhaus Schrill” in Bleibtreustrasse, photographer Erika Rabau and painter Evelyn Sommerhoff. The women talk about their chaotic family backgrounds, dramatic twists and turns, courageous decisions, failed relationships, breakdowns and new beginnings, as well as the art of gritting your teeth in spite of all of life’s blows. In no uncertain terms the women tell the filmmaker how they came to be the people they are; they also chat unabashedly about their sexual antics and reflect en passant on the social climate in Germany.