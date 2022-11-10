1984

All of Me

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 1984

Studio

Universal Pictures

Just before stubborn millionaire Edwina Cutwater (Lily Tomlin) dies, she asks her uptight lawyer, Roger Cobb (Steve Martin), to amend her will so that her soul will pass to the young, vibrant Terry Hoskins (Victoria Tennant) -- but the spiritual transference goes awry. Edwina enters Roger's body instead, forcing him to battle Edwina for control of his own being. Director Carl Reiner's comedy nabbe

Cast

Steve MartinRoger Cobb
Lily TomlinEdwina Cutwater
Victoria TennantTerry Hoskins
Madolyn Smith OsbornePeggy Schuyler
Richard LibertiniPrahka Lasa
Michael EnsignMr. Mifflin

View Full Cast >

Images