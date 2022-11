Not Available

A lovesick youth stations himself under the window of his sweetheart and proceeds to play sweet music with a trombone. His serenade awakens her papa, who orders his daughter to return to her couch while he prepares to entertain the lover. Papa leans out of the window and tries to reach the musician when he loses his balance and falls on top of the player, when a scrimmage follows, much to the discomfort of all concerned. Exceedingly funny.