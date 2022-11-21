All Out for Victory

Not Available

"We know that victory is won only through the sweat of workers and the blood of soldiers. Out there, there isn't one unimportant soldier, back here there isn't a single unimportant worker." Another film about the critical importance of wartime production brought home through stories of individual workers. Refitting of Firestone plants for wartime production. Manufacturing of truck tires, tank tracks, machine gun ammunition, gasoline tanks; anti-aircraft guns; barrage balloons; life vests; Many workers have family members in the military. The point is made many times that these workers have a special reason to work well and efficiently. "Industry started out to make it possible for these physically handicapped people to help themselves not it ends up that these handicapped people are helping their country."