Not Available

Somewhere in the world right now, two people are using every ounce of their strength, passion and creativity to destroy each other in combat. This ritual can be witnessed in any city from N.Y. to Shanghai. It's called battling, and it's the main pillar of one of modern history's most explosive subcultures: b-boying. Filmed in a fresh unique style, All Out War is a feature length documentary that follows four b-boys from different positions on the breaking spectrum. The stories of Machine, Alien Ness, Dyzee and Casper intersect at one of b-boying's most prestigious competitions: The King of the Ring.