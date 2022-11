Not Available

Newspaper reporter Nat Hearn (Norman Wooland) returns home after serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II. When one of the paper's owners dies, the man's partner and son (Cyril Cusack) offers Nat a position as editor in return for his financial backing. But Nat's reluctance to shy away from controversial issues raises more than a few eyebrows. Sarah Churchill co-stars as Nat's love interest and co-worker.