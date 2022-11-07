All Rounder

Not Available

Ajay and Birju are brothers. Birju encourages his brother, who loves cricket, to become a professional, and he does so. His rise to fame creates many enemies for him, one of whom is Vikram. with a help of a woman friend, Vikram gets Ajay to get drunk and act disorderly and gets him dismissed from playing any professional cricket. Ajay's brother Birju is disappointed too, and both brothers quarrel, and Ajay runs away from home. Ajay's girlfriend Ritu and her parents too are disappointed with Ajay. Ajay takes up drinking alcohol to forget his woes. Will Ajay ever redeem himself in the eyes of his brother, his beloved, and his fans?