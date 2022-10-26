All's Well, Ends Well

Not Available

A romantic Chinese New Year comedy about the three Shang brothers. Eldest brother Shang Moon is a philandering businessman who treats his hideous yet hard-working wife like dirt. Middle brother Shang Foon is a disc jockey/playboy who tries to score with as many girls as possible. Youngest brother Shang So is an obviously gay dance instructor. Moon soon gets the tables turned on him as his wife leaves to become a glamorous karaoke hostess, and Foon gets into a bizarre relationship with a fan so obsessed with movies that she constantly acts out characters on dates, until he suddenly becomes temporarily mentally ill. And So is continually at odds with obvious butch lesbian family cousin. Hilarity ensues.