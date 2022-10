Not Available

FREAKY FRIDAY with a twist. Teenisha (Chyna Lane of PRECIOUS, CADILLAC RECORDS) is your modern geeky teen - smart, suffering from ADD, an outcast at school, and an oddity in her own home. Pete is every girl's dream - star of the sports team, confident, homecoming King, and dating the hottest girl in school. Their lives change when this jock and this science nerd switch bodies during a freak accident!