All Sinner's Night

Lana Williams's brother Daniel has been been missing for a year, and is considered dead.Halloween marks the one year anniversary of his disappearance.She contacts Dave Shipman, a local investigative reporter whose wife committed suicide the same night suspects a cult is responsible for her death. Beliving there is a link connecting the mysterious events surrounding their deaths,they travel to Taylorsville, Indiana on Halloween night in search of the truth that may lead them to Daniel... or something else more evil than ever imagined.