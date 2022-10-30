All Sons and Daughters: Live

Not Available

Following four critically acclaimed projects, the Franklin, TN-based worship duo All Sons & Daughters releases its first live, full-length recording, LIVE. Recorded in the chapel at Oceanway Studios in Nashville, LIVE features members Leslie Jordan and David Leonard sharing their best-loved songs, such as "All The Poor and Powerless" and "Reason to Sing," as well as new songs, all delivered in a congregationally-friendly, organic worship setting. As worship leaders at Franklin's The Journey Church, All Sons & Daughters see their music as an extension of their church.