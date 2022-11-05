All Souls' Day

Not Available

The date was November 2nd, All Soul's Day, when Nicole's naked body was found on the beach. Seven years on, Nicole's mother Madie, obsessed with finding out what really happened on that fateful day, visits her daughter's boyfriend Jim in prison. As memories unfold and secrets are unveiled in the search for truth and redemption, Madie and Jim stumble upon something more sinister. Shot in different formats, in colour and black and white, fragments of a tragic story emerge from this rich, visual film.