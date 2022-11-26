All Styles

Not Available

Struggling In his freshman year of college, Brandon tries to focus intently on his studies but keeps coming to the same conclusion: dance is his passion. His geeky roommate Nate proposes they start a dance crew, but their search for other freestyle dancers proves fruitless. So they expand their search across town, finding a break-dancer, a performance artist, a Bhangra dancer, an animator, a ballerina, and a ballroom dance mom willing to join the new crew. A national dance battle headlined by Brandon's previous crew, Levelz, provides the first opportunity for Brandon to prove to himself and his family that he and his crew have what it takes to make it as dancers.