All Superheroes Must Die 2: The Last Superhero

Not Available

In a no holds barred documentary, acclaimed journalist Vicky O'Neil sets out on a quest to uncover the truth behind the murder of small town sweetheart Ally Andrews. What she uncovers, leads her down a dark and twisted rabbit hole into the world of superheroes where she gets the chance of a lifetime, an exclusive interview with Charge, the world's Last Superhero. As he chronicles his mysterious origins and bloody career, Vicky begins to wonder, is he still the hero the world remembers, or has he become the villain we all should fear?