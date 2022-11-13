All the Best

Not Available

A disillusioned opera star, a lonely pastry chef, and a divorced Don Juan with an amorous history offstage make for choice ingredients in this poignant romantic tale spiced with Christmas cookies, borscht, and an alarming quantity of deadly insecticide. Director Tribuson demonstrates a deft talent for juggling comic romantic disasters from a woman’s point of view as her characters negotiate the bamboozling ways of love. Middle-aged Verica (acclaimed actress Marinković) pours her heart into her café’s pastries, but she can’t seem to find a like-minded lover until a duplicitous handyman with pheromones to spare and an eye for the ladies sets off a chain of unforeseen adventures all tied together by one fateful plate of tasty treats.