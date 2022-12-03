All The Bliss Is Possible

Not Available

Studying engineering and dreaming to go abroad with the Erasmus project to leave behind his small town, Ali is going through a period of self-exploration, asking questions about life. His quiet life is stirred up upon his crush to Gülce, a singer at a folk music cafe. Gülce is a nursing student and to get by, she works as a caregiver to a lonely, elder man in one of the older neighbourhoods of the town. As Ali gets to know Gülce, he becomes involved in the old man’s story too. Ali goes on his search on the threshold of this encounter, asking a question to which he wouldn’t find an answer to: is any happiness possible?