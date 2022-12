Not Available

After spending their freshman years of college apart, Calvin and Gabe meet up in the hometown in San Diego, hoping for a summer of fun. Unbeknownst to the other, they both are struggling at school, Gabe is feeling overwhelmed at his prestigious music school and Calvin has dropped out of the local community college. Together they navigate young-adulthood and decide to create a plan that will help them live easy for as long as they can.