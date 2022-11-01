All the Lonely People

Not Available

A funny and melancholic multi-layered story about a set of characters searching for happiness in a small town, during a hot summer. The script has beautiful twists and the casting is absolutely perfect. It’s a very moving story and it involves the lives of anyone: who doesn’t feel lonely once in a while? Two desperate housewives, a preacher, a priest, a bodybuilder and a fat boy cross and intertwine in this story about the lack of communication, the search for love and the need for love. The movie has laughs, tears and love, something we all expect ...