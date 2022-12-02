All the moons

Not Available

Eternal forests and snow-capped mountains ... It is the last third of the 19th century and in some valley in the north of Navarra the death throes of the last Carlist war are experienced ... A projectile destroys a girls' hospice and only one girl survives, how badly injured she is rescued by a beautiful woman who cares for her until she is cured. However, fate is not on her side, and as a result of an unexpected attack on her hiding place, the girl is left alone and isolated in the mountains. It will be then that she will discover her new and strange condition, which will prevent her from seeing the light of day, and from having an ordinary life like any other girl.