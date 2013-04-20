All the President's Men Revisited

2013

Looks back at Watergate, the original game changer of America politics. How has Watergate changed the Presidency? What effect has the scandal had on our political leaders? And has hope and optimism forever been replaced in our national dialogue by doubt and cynicism? 2013 marks 40 years since 1973 - Watergate's most pivotal year. Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein doggedly investigated the scandal exposing the long, twisted trail of cover-ups and lies.