2013

All the President's Men Revisited

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 2013

Studio

Sundance Productions

Looks back at Watergate, the original game changer of America politics. How has Watergate changed the Presidency? What effect has the scandal had on our political leaders? And has hope and optimism forever been replaced in our national dialogue by doubt and cynicism? 2013 marks 40 years since 1973 - Watergate's most pivotal year. Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein doggedly investigated the scandal exposing the long, twisted trail of cover-ups and lies.

Cast

Dustin HoffmanHimself
Bob WoodwardHimself
Carl BernsteinHimself
Ben SteinHimself
Fred Dalton ThompsonHimself
Richard NixonHimself (archival footage)

View Full Cast >

Images