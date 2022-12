Not Available

This fast and fun 33 minute workout is designed to give you long, lean, amazing legs! And although it focuses on lengthening all the leg muscles, including the inner and outer thighs, the glutes (your tush!), the hamstrings, the quadriceps, and the calves, you'll still get a total body workout. By working all the muscle groups together at one time and letting the movements be large and fun, you'll never have such a good time working out!