1968

All the Sins of Sodom

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1968

Studio

Not Available

Henning is a fashion photographer driven by visions of artistic glory. He is encouraged by a literary agent to produce a volume of erotic nudes and works to create the perfect layout with his favorite model, Leslie. All seems to be going well until the mysterious Joyce appears; dark and sensual, Joyce plays games with the photographer's ego, driving a wedge between Henning and Leslie and seducing one of his other models. Blinded by his own ambitions, Henning is unable to see the ruinous web that Joyce is weaving

Cast

Sue AkersJoyce
Maria LeaseLeslie (uncredited)
Peggy SteffansThe Photographer's Agent (uncredited)

