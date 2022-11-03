All the Sins of Sodom

1968

Henning is a fashion photographer driven by visions of artistic glory. He is encouraged by a literary agent to produce a volume of erotic nudes and works to create the perfect layout with his favorite model, Leslie. All seems to be going well until the mysterious Joyce appears; dark and sensual, Joyce plays games with the photographer's ego, driving a wedge between Henning and Leslie and seducing one of his other models. Blinded by his own ambitions, Henning is unable to see the ruinous web that Joyce is weaving