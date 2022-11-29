All The Stations - The Documentary

Not Available

For fifteen weeks between May and August 2017, Geoff Marshall and Vicki Pipe travelled to all 2,563 Railway Stations in Britain, producing and publishing multiple videos every week online. A few months after they'd finished they then sat down to reflect upon the journey, talk about the railways and produce this .. the feature length Documentary. Contains new footage, that was not previously published in the daily videos. A huge thanks (as always) to our Kickstarter backers for making this happen!