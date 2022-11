Not Available

Atsuhisa Yamada (Taiga Nakano) is an ordinary man, with a wife and a 5-year-old daughter. He is close to his childhood friend Takeda (Ryuya Wakaba). One day, Atsuhisa Yamada leaves his office during work hours and goes back home early. There, he witnesses his wife and an unknown man having sex, but Atsuhisa Yamada is unable to express his feelings like anger, frustration, and depression. His relationship with his wife and his friend Takeda becomes distorted.