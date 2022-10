Not Available

All the way back to Liverpool - as the title suggests - is a journey. The documentary follows a group of musicians and friends as they write, rehearse and record new material to a strict three day deadline. It catches the creative process of making a record - how the initial idea for a song is developed through collaboration and improvisation - and how it changes once recording sessions start. Featuring: Mike Crossey, Paul Crowe, Ian McMillan and Lucy Styles