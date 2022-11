Not Available

The movie tells the tragic story of a Semi-truck driver (Louis Koo) who accidentally runs over and kills a restaurant owner (Yin Xiaotian) in a car accident. When he finds out that Yin's wife (Huang Yi) is pregnant and has to work hard to run her husband's business, he decides to help her even though it may anger his girlfriend (Karen Mok). The film goes through the stages of people’s lives and love.