Not Available

Dane Corvin (Chamberlain) returns to Raven Island where 20 years before he and Helen Raven (Allen) had fallen in love. She vowed never to see him again because he had arrested her brother, who he had been investigating. Dane is now determined to win her back and slowly re-enters her daily life. But Helen has a secret, and unless Dane can forgive her and understand the powerful feelings that motivated her to keep it from him, their fragile relationship will not survive.