All the Women I've Loved

Not Available

LeBaron Brown would have to be completely nuts to let a vibrant, intelligent, sexy woman like Phoenix Morgan walk out of his life. But after failing to pop The Question that Phoenix was anticipating on their third dating anniversary, he's been dumped faster than he can say "commitment phobia." Now, the handsome Washington, D.C., television executive is flat on his back in the office of Dr. Leighton Carter, psychotherapist, in the hopes of understanding his fear of marriage. When Dr. Carter asks him to recall all the women he's loved, LeBaron recounts his wild, erotic, risky, funny adventures in and out of bed with a bevy of ladyloves. But something is missing. Can LeBaron, who thought he knew everything about women, piece together the puzzle of himself and still salvage his relationship? Or will Phoenix, on business in Paris, discover that when it comes to lovers, the world doesn't revolve around LeBaron Brown?