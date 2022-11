Not Available

During World War II in the Netherlands, resistance-leader Arie is shot by the Dutch SS-man Niels. Arie's comrades pledge to avenge his death. 35 years later one of them, Ab, is confronted with Niels again. He decides to round up his old friends to kill him. He finds out though, that they think this is useless or are not capable of doing so anymore. Only the former communist Gerben has not forgotten his pledge and is talked into joining the execution.