With only a week before his departure, Alex, a 17 year old tax-write-off of a kid, teamed with his two best friends Paul and Ellie, attempt tie up loose ends while simultaneously untying old ones. Whether it be as involved as writing an ending to his movie or being caught in a Western-Showdown, or being forced to simply become a spectator, watching his family fall apart or having his feelings towards his best friend unravel, Alex's world is being turned upside down. With a week left, Alex's biggest obstacle is and has always been himself. All Those Friendly People is the first no-budget feature film from writer and director Tristen Stafford. Co-written by Jake Oshins and produced by Eric Hahn.