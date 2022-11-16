All Three, He Said

Not Available

A young man is released from prison. Three other prisoners who where his cellmates explain his political and social life in three different ways: The first one defines him as the son of an unknown father and a Polish mother who were taken abroad when his mother has been killed at the time of WWII and then he has returned to Iran as the agent of Zionists arrested while he was spying. The second one defines him as the lover of a Polish woman who is the wife of an embassy employee and is arrested through a report by the husband. The third one tells that he has returned to the country to take his wife's jewelry and is arrested mistakenly.