George Harrison's friendship with Cirque founder Guy Laliberté led them to an inspired idea: bring together the 20th Century's most popular music with the world's greatest circus performers. Though George Harrison passed away before development began, band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr; along with Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison; pushed the vision forward. Using archival materials, interviews, and footage of the rehearsals and performances that chart the creative process, All Together Now charts the story of this bold collaboration and the resulting live show. This GRAMMY® Award-winning film takes you from the studio, as musical directors George and Giles Martin reshaped The Beatles' original masters into an original, vibrant soundscape, to the historic opening night in Las Vegas.